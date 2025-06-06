Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Chevelle Tickets

Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Chevelle with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society Sat • Aug 23, 2025 • 6:00 PM…

Rob Cochran

Enter down below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Chevelle with special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society

Sat • Aug 23, 2025 • 6:00 PM

Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

To purchase click here. 

If you're the winner WRAT promotions will give you a call!

Good luck!

For the Chevelle Contest, enter between June 6 at 6am, 2025 and June 7 at 11:59pm, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on June 9, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Chevelle at Stone Pony Summer Stage on Saturday August 23, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $135.90 Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Live Nation. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Chevelle
