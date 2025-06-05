Contests
‘Tommy Boy’ Fest Is Coming To Sandusky Ohio

On this one, we take you to the hometown of Callahan Auto Parts, as they are ready to throw a party to celebrate the 1995 classic movie “Tommy Boy.” Yes, I…

City of Sandusky

On this one, we take you to the hometown of Callahan Auto Parts, as they are ready to throw a party to celebrate the 1995 classic movie "Tommy Boy." Yes, I can't believe i,t but that movie turns 30 this year, and it's getting its celebration in Sandusky, Ohio, where the movie was set, according to reports.

Tommy Boy Fest goes down August 7th through the 9th.  Obviously, Chris Farley can't be there, and David Spade isn't booked to show up either but the director, Peter Segal, is coming along with the actual car from the movie.  In fact, no stars from the movie are scheduled to be there, but we will keep our fingers crossed.

So get ready to say Holy Schnikes !! This is all happening in downtown Sandusky, and they will host outdoor movie screenings, live music, a classic car show, look-alike contests, a "Tommy Wants Wingy Throwdown", a “clips not seen in the movie” scavenger hunt, and tons more. The weekend kicks off with a live concert on Thursday, followed by two packed days of events all across downtown. If you’re a longtime fan of the movie or just here for the party, there’s something for everyone.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I love my man Chris Farley, from everything he did on Saturday Night Live to his movies. Especially this movie, some of the funniest lines that Chris Farley says are just belly laughing to the fullest. I read somewhere that Rob Lowe sometimes had to do so many takes because he was laughing way too much. I love it when he tries to say what his dad said during the sales meeting, "Hey, I'll tell you what. You can get a good look at a butcher's ass by sticking your head up there. But, wouldn't you rather take his word for it?" I do miss him, and I hope he is making everyone in Heaven laugh still. RIP Chris and much love, brother.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for always rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
