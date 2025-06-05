Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: June 6-June 8

BEIT LAHIA, GAZA STRIP – FEBRUARY 17: Palestinian farmers pick strawberries in their farm on February 17, 2007 in the Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian farmers export strawberry to many European countries. *

Get out and experience a weekend filled with vibrant festivals throughout New Jersey. Taste amazing, authentic food at the Annual Bayshore Greek Fest and Caribbean Food Festival or pick berries at the Strawberry Festival. From cultural traditions to family fun and live music, there's something for everyone.

Annual Bayshore Greek Fest

What: Annual Bayshore Greek Fest — a celebration of Greek culture, food, and entertainment

Annual Bayshore Greek Fest — a celebration of Greek culture, food, and entertainment When: Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m. Where: Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel

Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Experience the vibrant spirit of Greece at the Annual Bayshore Greek Fest in Holmdel. Hosted by the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, this family-friendly celebration offers authentic Greek cuisine. Savor dishes such as lamb shanks, pastitsio, moussaka, tiropites, spanakopites, and baklava. Enjoy traditional Greek music and folk dancing performances by children in vibrant costumes, along with rides and interactive entertainment for kids. Free parking is available at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, with a complimentary shuttle to the festival grounds.

Strawberry Festival

What: Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Festival When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Von Thun Farms, South Brunswick Location, 519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction

Von Thun Farms, South Brunswick Location, 519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction Cost: Individual admission $21.72, Couple admission $57.94, Family of four admission $86.90 (season passes are available for $59.99 per person)

The Strawberry Festival at Von Thun Farms offers a sweet celebration for the whole family. Enjoy fresh strawberry picking, scenic hayrides, and over 20 fun-filled activities and games in the farm's activity area. Kids can meet farm animals, get their faces painted, and explore hands-on attractions. With delicious food vendors on-site, it's the perfect way to kick off summer with tasty treats and outdoor fun.

Caribbean Food Fest

What: Caribbean Food Fest

Caribbean Food Fest When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m. Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 U.S. Highway 46, Parsippany

Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 U.S. Highway 46, Parsippany Cost: Advanced Fastpass: $4.85 per person (kids 10 and under are free), Day-of Fastpass: $7 (available online or in-person)

Kick off summer with the vibrant Caribbean Food Fest, a tropical celebration with flavor and fun for all ages. Savor authentic Caribbean cuisine, enjoy live performances, shop local craft vendors, and explore the free Kids Zone with a bounce house and ATV course. Henna tattoos and various adult beverage options add to the festive vibe.

Other Events

Here are other events this weekend in New Jersey.