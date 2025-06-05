Noel and Liam Gallagher Have Begun Rehearsals for Oasis Tour
Less than a month out from the big Oasis tour, and rehearsals are underway, much to the delight of Liam Gallagher. The lead singer shared on X (formerly Twitter), “We…
Less than a month out from the big Oasis tour, and rehearsals are underway, much to the delight of Liam Gallagher.
The lead singer shared on X (formerly Twitter), "We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f---ing FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x."
When asked, "Were you nervous?", Liam replied, "Don't be ridiculous." Another fan asked, "Did you sound amazing?", Liam simply wrote back, "Cmon."
When asked, "How was it rehearsing as Oasis again?", Liam replied, in all caps, "SPIRITUAL." Another fan asked, "How'd the rehearsals go," Liam said, in all caps again, "BIBLICAL."
Back in May, fans were buzzing about what the setlist could look like on the upcoming Oasis tour. Particularly, fans have been wondering whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.
Besides speculation about new music, fans have been buzzing about what the setlist could look like on the upcoming Oasis tour. Particularly, fans have been wondering whether a certain track will make the setlist, due to being tied to a less-than-savory musician.
The song in question is "Hello," the opening track from 1995's What's the Story (Morning Glory), which borrows from the 1973 Gary Glitter song "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again." Of course, Glitter has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes, including downloading child pornography and committing child sexual abuse.
Rumors surface that "Hello" would not be included on the setlist due to its ties to Glitter, but Liam Gallagher responded on X (formerly Twitter) to a fan's question about the song and said, "We'll be playing HELLO trust me."
The "Live '25" tour kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, UK. The whole tour is sold out. If you have tickets, you might just get to see an all-timer from the sound of it.
Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates
7/4/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/5/25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK
7/11/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/12/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/16/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/19/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/20/25 - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
7/25/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/26/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
7/30/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/2/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/3/25- Wembley Stadium, London, UK
8/8/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/9/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/12/25 - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
8/16/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/17/25 - Croke Park, Dublin, IE
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil