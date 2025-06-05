Coheed and Cambria Plans 12-Show European Tour with Haken for October 2025

Coheed and Cambria will storm through Europe next fall, bringing their sonic might to 12 cities. Starting on October 7, they'll share stages with British powerhouse Haken during the five UK stops. This tour is called Welcome to Forever, and it puts their latest work, The Father of Make Believe, front and center. They released it in March.

On Instagram, the band posted: "We are so excited to announce the Welcome To Forever Tour of the UK and select EU cities! Come celebrate The Father Of Make Believe with us as we play songs from the Vaxis stories as well as classics and deep cuts from before."

Madrid hosts the opening night. The band will thunder through Spain, blast across France, rock Germany, and shake the Netherlands. By October 17, they'll hit Birmingham. Then, Cardiff calls; Manchester beckons; London waits; and Nottingham closes the run on October 22.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and VIP access opens one day earlier. Many venues big enough to handle them will have custom stage setups.

They're currently wrapping up a North American tour with Mastodon, but the band won't sit idle until they visit the UK. They'll blast through North America with Taking Back Sunday from June to September. Stops include the stunning Red Rocks in Colorado and LA's historic Greek Theatre.