Thieves Were Caught Biking Away With A Stolen Bathroom Vanity

In this story, we go to Memphis, Tennessee, where the local police are on the hunt for two men riding bikes who were recently caught on surveillance cameras leaving a home with a stolen vanity, faucet, and even the countertop! Yes, you're reading that right, they're on bikes, carrying a whole bathroom vanity. According to some reports it's unclear if they have any leads. Some local people are calling these thieves the " Wet Bandits" ( Yes, from the movie 'Home Alone')

This all went down in broad daylight for crying out loud, at just 4:14 P.M. last week. The house was being renovated, and it doesn't sound like anyone was there at the time. Here is some other crazy news: the SAME HOUSE was robbed a second time last week, and those thieves got away with two TVs, an air fryer, a coffee maker, toiletries, paper towels, board games, and bedding. No arrests have been made in either case, and police don't know if the two crimes are connected.

Gotts' Thoughts On The Story

I guess things are tough down in Memphis these days, to where you have to steal a bathroom set. Let's not forget the two crooks were on bikes! Last time I checked, those things are pretty heavy when it's the whole set. It does look like they have it on a hand truck, though. Still doesn't change the fact of why someone would steal the whole bathroom vanity set? Also, I think they did this in broad daylight, and caught on camera, so the police should be able to find them pretty quickly. I can't believe a cop didn't spot them rolling down the street with the bathroom vanity and not question it.