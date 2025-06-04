ENTER TO WIN: Starting Line Tickets

For the " The Starting Line” Contest, enter between 10am on June 4, 2025 and 11:59am on June 6, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on June 6, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to The Starting Line at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville on June 6, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.