World’s Largest Entertainment Venue ‘Albatross’ to Open in Edison

A giant indoor play space opens next month in Edison! The 50,000-square-foot spot brings mini-golf and bowling to town on June 18. Doors swing wide from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the kickoff bash.

"With indoor putting, luxury bowling, exceptional craft cocktails, and dining, plus vibrant nightlife and entertainment — all under one roof — Albatross redefines the meaning of play and leisure," said Stephen Sangermano, Albatross Entertainment President!

Edison keeps growing as the state's indoor fun capital. Four big attractions now stand shoulder-to-shoulder, making this stretch of road a one-stop shop for thrills. The spot sits on Route 1's buzzing strip.

Inside Albatross

Players get their pick of 32 bowling lanes, while golf fans can test their skills on a course built for pros and first-timers alike.

Want food? Hit up the main restaurant. Thirsty? The bar mixes drinks all night. Groups can book private rooms, and live bands keep the energy up after dark.

