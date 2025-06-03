New Jersey’s Most Scenic Place Revealed

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to New Jersey. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest. Travel and Leisure names the most beautiful place in the state Cape May, which is a popular seaside spot. "Cape May's main claim to fame may be its late Victorian-era houses and hotels—some 600 structures in all—but this New Jersey beach town has non-architectural virtues as well," the outlet states.

They also rave about the things to do at Cap May. "There are wineries, gardens, biodiverse wetlands, and, of course, end-of-peninsula beaches," Travel and Leisure states.