How Much Is Your Furry Friend Costing You? New Study Says, A LOT

Well, pet lovers, a new study just came out, that if you own a cat or dog, it will probably cost you around $20,000 in their lifetime.

According to this study found owning a pet costs way more than what most people think, and get ready, the price tag keeps going up.

A lot of people were asked how much they think it costs for a cat or dog for 15 years. Now, for cats, the average answer was $5,735, and for dogs, $8,158.

Here comes the kicker: the real numbers are more like three times that, and maybe more. It all comes down to the type of food you buy, hopefully you get lucky with vet bills, and how much you spoil them with toys and things of that nature. Check out these numbers: caring for a cat now can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $47,000 throughout their life, and for dogs, it's $22,000 to just under $61,000.

To break it down, it comes out to an average of at least $1,300 a year for cats, and $1,500 for dogs. The cost for dogs has gone up about 12% in just the past three years, and 19% for cats. Having multiple pets does save a little on a per-pet basis.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't think this will change the way people love their pets. I have dogs and they were like family to me, and I would spoil them. I am not a cat person, but every pet is just awesome. After a long day and coming home to a dog or cat showing you how much love and care for you is the best feeling. They show you how much they care and appreciate you. So, in conclusion, take care of your pets and show them the love that they give us.