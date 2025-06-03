Hot Take on Crystal & Road Trip Carolina Reaper Sauces
Today, we have another two-for-one special of an episode. Sauces that are pretty far apart on the spectrum of heat and flavor. First, we take a look at Crystal. A…
Today, we have another two-for-one special of an episode. Sauces that are pretty far apart on the spectrum of heat and flavor.
First, we take a look at Crystal. A classic sauce -- very likely on the Mt. Rushmore of Hot Sauce Brands, a family-run brand owned and operated for over 100 years.
Next, Jimmy and Rob tackle Road Trip's Carolina Reaper hot sauce. This sauce contains not only Carolina, but GHOST pepper as well. Does it stack up to its namesake?
Believe it or not, Jimmy’s first job was overnights at a Christian Radio Station. He claims he got into radio because like Rocky Balboa once said, “cause I can’t sing or dance.” Jimmy loves to write about all local happenings, especially around his town of Toms River. Favorite Pastime (other than masturbation, of course): Cheering for the Yankees, and crying for the J-E-T-S!!! Favorite Food: Hot Sauce…I collect ’em! Favorite Drink: PRUNO…look it up, if you dare! Favorite Movies: The Exorcist, Planet of The Apes (the original), To Kill a Mockingbird, Annie Hall, and of course GF 1 & GF 2…I heard that’s how the real fans refer to them. Favorite Movie Line: easy…Murry-Caddyshack-“big hitter, the Lama”…f#$*in’ riot! Best Rat Rock Bands: STP, VH, ZEP, PEARL JAM, FOOS, PEPPERS,AC/DC Favorite New Bands: Glorious Sons, Rival Sons, Dirty Honey Most Embarrassing Moment: the moment my mother reads this shit! Best Day: I know a lot of folks say this, but it’s true: the day my little girl Jynell and my boy Big D were born! Next to that, it would have to be the day I was baked on earth day in Central Park and met Keefer Sutherland…baked too, I believe.