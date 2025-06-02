Man accused of breaking into California home, licking woman’s toes as she slept

This story will make you check the headline twice, but yes a woman woke up to an intruder sucking on her toes. Check it out, as a complete weirdo out in California is facing charges after he broke into a woman's house and woke her up in that very strange way. It happened May 21st near Modesto, but police just shared the details recently, and the media and the internet just went nuts on this story, so we had to share it with you.

According to reports, 27-year-old Cristian Anguiano had allegedly been harassing the woman for months, or more like stalking her. This crazy dude would follow her home from work, and even sleep outside her place in his car. Well, he put his wacky plans to effect two Wednesdays ago, when she woke up around midnight to find him at the edge of her bed with her toes in his mouth. After that, he tried to get in bed with her,but she pushed him away, called 911, and he ran off. They did track him down the next day in the same area, so apparently he tried to come back. How creepy is that ? He got charges for burglary, stalking, sexual battery, and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this guy needs a padded room, and maybe someone needs to put A FOOT IN WHERE THE SUN DON'T SHINE! I would be happy to do it with nail polish on, but I'm only a size nine and a half. I do know some guys, though, who have a foot fetish, but never went to the extreme of breaking into a chick's house and did all that nonsense. I myself find it weird to have that thrill, but what can you do, and make sure the other person is into it as well.