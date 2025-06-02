Freehold Raceway Mall to Expand with New Stores and Dining Options by 2025

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 29: An exterior view from the parking lot on the reopening day of the Freehold Raceway Mall on June 29, 2020 in Freehold, New Jersey. The reopening of malls comes as the state progresses through multi-faceted Stage two of three. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed indoor shopping facilities in March due to the spread of COVID-19.

Major changes are coming to Freehold Raceway Mall. The shopping center will add J. Crew Factory, Warby Parker, Dry Goods, Kura Sushi Bar, and Mango Thai in 2025. Dave & Buster's has already started welcoming guests.

"Freehold Raceway Mall is more than a place to shop. It's a hub for community, connection, and discovery," said Frank Lucia, the mall's general manager, to The Asbury Park Press.

This summer, J. Crew Factory will open its doors in a first-level space spanning 6,074 square feet. Later in the year, Warby Parker plans to start business in a smaller 1,660-square-foot location, offering glasses, contacts, and eye care services.

Two new dining spots will add flavor to the mall. Near the Cheesecake Factory, Kura Sushi Bar will serve fresh fish and rolls. The food court gains Mango Thai, which will set up next to Popeyes.

Fashion retailer Dry Goods picked the mall for its second New Jersey spot. The 3,420-square-foot store will stock women's clothes and accessories when it opens in the fall.

The old Sears space now buzzes with activity as Dave & Buster's opened this month. Its 40,500-square-foot area features games and dining options. Next door, the new Freehold Athletic Club opened in February, bringing fitness equipment and pickleball to a 32,000-square-foot space.

Big plans are in store for the former Lord & Taylor location. Dick's House of Sport will transform it with baseball and soccer practice spots, a rock wall, outdoor playing field, and golf simulators.

Current stores are getting fresh looks. Victoria's Secret moved to a short-term spot during updates. Francesca's will return near center court when summer arrives.