Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend’s Fart Gave Her A Seven-Year Sinus Infection

Here is another crazy story for you, and it starts with a woman named Christine Connell. She is going viral right now because she said her ex-boyfriend's nasty FART gave her a sinus infection that's lasted SEVEN YEARS! According to some reports, Christine just had surgery on her ankle and was staying in a hotel with her boyfriend. Now, when she was in bed, and he was getting into bed naked, that's when he let one go that was so bad, and she'd never smelled anything like it.

No word on how long ago they broke up, but shortly after the fart, she got a sinus infection that's stuck with her ever since. The doctors couldn't figure out what was causing it, but concluded that she had E. COLI in her sinuses. E. Coli usually comes from feces, or from not washing your hands. So she thinks the bacteria that have been living in her nose came from her boyfriend's colon. She said in a different video that antibiotics haven't knocked it out yet, and she might need surgery so they can go in and scrape the bacteria out.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't even know if this is possible to happen, but I guess I'm no doctor either. What if the guy was wearing some form of underwear Do you think that would have blocked the nasty infection from reaching her face? I do find this story really funny, though, to say the least. It has been seven years, so I'm also thinking something more is going on with her sinus infection. I really hope she does get the help she needs to get better, but saying your ex boyfriends farts getting you a seven year sinus infection is pretty funny.