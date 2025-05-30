Contests
Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend’s Fart Gave Her A Seven-Year Sinus Infection

Here is another crazy story for you, and it starts with a woman named Christine Connell. She is going viral right now because she said her ex-boyfriend’s nasty FART gave…

Man lift the leg and fart in front of grey background

Here is another crazy story for you, and it starts with a woman named Christine Connell. She is going viral right now because she said her ex-boyfriend's nasty FART gave her a sinus infection that's lasted SEVEN YEARS! According to some reports, Christine just had surgery on her ankle and was staying in a hotel with her boyfriend.  Now, when she was in bed, and he was getting into bed naked, that's when he let one go that was so bad, and she'd never smelled anything like it.

 No word on how long ago they broke up, but shortly after the fart, she got a sinus infection that's stuck with her ever since. The doctors couldn't figure out what was causing it, but concluded that she had E. COLI in her sinuses. E. Coli usually comes from feces, or from not washing your hands. So she thinks the bacteria that have been living in her nose came from her boyfriend's colon. She said in a different video that antibiotics haven't knocked it out yet, and she might need surgery so they can go in and scrape the bacteria out.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't even know if this is possible to happen, but I guess I'm no doctor either. What if the guy was wearing some form of underwear Do you think that would have blocked the nasty infection from reaching her face? I do find this story really funny, though, to say the least. It has been seven years, so I'm also thinking something more is going on with her sinus infection. I really hope she does get the help she needs to get better, but saying your ex boyfriends farts getting you a seven year sinus infection is pretty funny.

Thank you for checking this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends here at 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
