Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Modest Mouse Sets Off on 50-City Tour and Puts Together First Festival with The Flaming Lips

Next summer marks a big shift for Modest Mouse. Starting June 9 in Orlando, they’ll travel across North America until October 21. The final show lights up Brooklyn, and the…

Laura Adkins
Modest Mouse performs during the Filson 125 years of legacy and tradition celebration on October 05, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images

Next summer marks a big shift for Modest Mouse. Starting June 9 in Orlando, they'll travel across North America until October 21. The final show lights up Brooklyn, and the tour includes 48 shows. 

Stops include major cities like Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. Los Angeles welcomes them to The Greek Theatre. DC's The Anthem opens its doors. Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway joins in. Mid-June sees them at Bonnaroo, while September ends with Oceans Calling Festival. They recently announced newly added headline shows on their Instagram.

 

In Carnation, Washington, music fills the air at The Psychic Salamander Festival. This event happens on September 13 and 14 at Remlinger Farms, bringing top acts to the stage. The Flaming Lips lead the charge, and Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, and Yo La Tengo round out the bill.

New York gets three nights of music. The band will strike first at Rochester's Kodak Center on October 12. Then, they'll move to Ithaca's State Theatre on October 16. Kingston's Ulster Performing Arts Center hosts the final state show on October 17.

The tour's last leg pairs them with Built to Spill. Doug Martsch takes the stage early during summer shows. 

Winter 2026 brings an Ice Cream Float cruise from February 5 to 9 with multiple performances. Three unique Modest Mouse sets mix with shows by Portugal. 

Twenty years have passed since "Float On" first hit the airwaves. Isaac Brock still leads the band forward. Their most recent album, The Golden Casket, came out in 2021.

Tickets debut May 30 at 10 a.m. You can check Modest Mouse's website.

Modest MouseThe Flaming Lips
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Why Experts Say You Shouldn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ for Splurging on Concert Tickets
MusicWhy Experts Say You Shouldn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ for Splurging on Concert TicketsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
John Mellencamp Has a Bone to Pick with Pat McAfee
MusicJohn Mellencamp Has a Bone to Pick with Pat McAfeeErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Papa Roach Drops Acoustic Video, Gears Up for New Album in Late 2025
MusicPapa Roach Drops Acoustic Video, Gears Up for New Album in Late 2025
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect