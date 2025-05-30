Modest Mouse Sets Off on 50-City Tour and Puts Together First Festival with The Flaming Lips

Next summer marks a big shift for Modest Mouse. Starting June 9 in Orlando, they'll travel across North America until October 21. The final show lights up Brooklyn, and the tour includes 48 shows.

Stops include major cities like Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. Los Angeles welcomes them to The Greek Theatre. DC's The Anthem opens its doors. Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway joins in. Mid-June sees them at Bonnaroo, while September ends with Oceans Calling Festival. They recently announced newly added headline shows on their Instagram.

In Carnation, Washington, music fills the air at The Psychic Salamander Festival. This event happens on September 13 and 14 at Remlinger Farms, bringing top acts to the stage. The Flaming Lips lead the charge, and Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, and Yo La Tengo round out the bill.

New York gets three nights of music. The band will strike first at Rochester's Kodak Center on October 12. Then, they'll move to Ithaca's State Theatre on October 16. Kingston's Ulster Performing Arts Center hosts the final state show on October 17.

The tour's last leg pairs them with Built to Spill. Doug Martsch takes the stage early during summer shows.

Winter 2026 brings an Ice Cream Float cruise from February 5 to 9 with multiple performances. Three unique Modest Mouse sets mix with shows by Portugal.

Twenty years have passed since "Float On" first hit the airwaves. Isaac Brock still leads the band forward. Their most recent album, The Golden Casket, came out in 2021.