Slipknot Guitarist Wants to Put Tours on Hold to Focus on New Music, Already Has Six Songs Ready

Slipknot might hit pause on live shows. Their guitarist, Jim Root, has crafted six fresh tracks and wants time off the road to write with new drummer Eloy Casagrande.

"Stop booking tours, dude. Stop it," Root told his manager in a recent interview. "We need to stop, man. We just need to stop. 'Cause I wanna write a record, and we owe it to Eloy to write a record."

With four more songs in the works, Root aims to build up a stockpile of 20 to 25 tracks. That way, there will be plenty of material for an album. When ready, he'll bring the material to bandmates Corey Taylor and Clown for their takes. His creative streak shows no signs of slowing. "I would like to get something out sooner to satisfy [the fans]," Root said. He asked for some uninterrupted writing time at his home studio.

Through 2024, fans watched Casagrande prove his worth behind the kit. Shows stretched across South American stages and Australian venues. After such intense travel, Root needed weeks to reset his body clock.

When Weinberg left last November, Casagrande stepped up to fill the spot. The group has already cut one track, "Long May You Die," with their new drummer at the helm.

Root wants to keep money flowing to the newer members during any break. He explained, "They need the money 'cause they're family guys. They're hired members of the band, and we don't wanna have to have them go back to work when we get off tour."