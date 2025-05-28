Metallica: ‘The Black Album’ Gets Certified Double Diamond

Metallica has achieved another new milestone thanks to their classic 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as "The Black Album."



Per a press release, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has issued a number of new award certifications. Among them is the certification that, as of May 28, 2025, Metallica has sold 20 million copies, making it certified double diamond. (The RIAA's diamond certification is reserved for titles that have sold 10 million copies.)



"The Black Album" has long been in a battle with Shania Twain's 1997 crossover smash, Come On Over, as the top-selling album of the SoundScan Era. On March 1, 1991, SoundScan, which is now known as MRC Data, was introduced to retailers. The new technology measured album sales in real-time when an album's barcode was scanned at a store's register during a transaction.



The RIAA's website shows Come On Over being certified double diamond on November 15, 2004. As of publishing, Twain's massive hit album hasn't received a new certification in the past 20+ years. Meanwhile, prior to its new double diamond certification, Metallica received its most recent certification on December 13, 2012, when "The Black Album" was certified 16 times platinum for selling 16 million copies.



"The Black Album" isn't the only rock album to receive this unique and rare certification recently. In September 2024, Green Day's 1994 album Dookie was certified double diamond. Other classic albums to receive this certification include Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Pink Floyd's The Wall, and AC/DC's Back in Black.

