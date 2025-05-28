Contests
Family Says Metallica Saved Their Lives After Truck Crashes Into Their Home

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Did you ever say that someone's music saved you or even a band? This one family can say that Metallica saved them. A wife named Kristin McKee, and her husband, with their 14-year-old daughter Madeline, were scheduled to attend the Metallica show in Blacksburg, Virginia, on May 7th. The night before the show, Kristin and her husband decided to go to bed early so they could get plenty of sleep before the show. The family did say they would be up for hours just relaxing and watching TV, according to reports.

Thank God they went to bed early because while they were lying in bed sleeping, they avoided a massive truck that crashed through their house, directly into their living room! Kristin says, quote, "I thank God every day and Metallica for saving us because that's exactly what did it." They didn't make the show, obviously, but Madeline wrote the band a letter thanking them for saving her parents. Let's hope they get a chance to read it and help this family out.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

First and foremost, I'm so happy to read and hear that the family is safe. Having a truck drive through your living room would wake you up for sure. I really hope that Metallica reads the letter from Madeline and maybe Lars or James can help them out. Since they missed the show, hopefully the boys get them tickets for another show around their area, or even help out with getting their house back up and running. Let's keep spreading this story so Metallica or someone who works with them will get that letter.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for always rocking out with me and your pals at 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
