Top Disturbed Songs: Tracing the Band’s Evolution From Nu-Metal to Melodic Hard Rock

From nu-metal roots, Disturbed has proven to be one of the most creative bands on the planet. The American quartet has experimented with a range of rock genres during two and a half decades in the business. Read on to explore some of Disturbed's biggest releases and how they reflect the band's sonic evolution.

The Nu-Metal Origins: "Down with the Sickness" and "Stupify"

Disturbed burst onto the scene in 2000 with the release of its debut album, The Sickness. Lead singles “Stupify” and “Down with the Sickness” featured nu-metal trademarks, including aggressive guitar riffs, syncopated rhythms, electronic elements, and angsty themes of personal and societal struggles. However, vocalist David Draiman's distinctive baritone voice helped set the band apart from contemporaries, such as Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Deftones. The Sickness received positive reviews from Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, and other industry publications, cementing Disturbed as a band to watch.

Transitioning to Melodic Hard Rock: "Prayer" and "Remember"

Two years later, Disturbed released its sophomore album, Believe. Top Disturbed songs from this album, including “Prayer” and “Remember,” signaled a shift in the band's sound, which now sat more squarely in the alternative metal and hard rock genres. While it retained the heavy sound that fans loved, more melodic elements helped it appeal to a wider audience. Draiman showed off a wider vocal range following successful throat surgery, effectively delivering Believe's introspective songs, which address themes of grief, cultural identity, and life sacrifices.

While Draiman worried fans wouldn't accept the band's new sound and vulnerable songs, they embraced it. Believe shot to the top of the Billboard albums charts, earning Disturbed its first No. 1. The enthusiastic response to Disturbed's new material proved the band had staying power beyond the already waning nu-metal movement, and this new commercial success helped the quartet take the next steps in their career.

Solidifying Their Hard Rock Status: "Stricken" and "Ten Thousand Fists"

Disturbed scored another hit in 2005 with Ten Thousand Fists. The band's third studio album built on the hard rock sound showcased on Believe, with heavy guitar riffs balanced by epic, melodic choruses. Singles such as “Stricken” and the title track saw Draiman singing with more authority about social issues that mattered to the band.

Fans responded, again sending this new Disturbed album to the top of the Billboard charts. It also reached No. 1 in New Zealand and No. 2 in Canada. It went three times Platinum in the U.S., two times Platinum in Canada, and Gold in New Zealand, Germany, and the U.K. The response to Ten Thousand Fists proved that Disturbed was more than a homegrown success story. The band was becoming an international sensation at the forefront of the global hard rock scene.

Embracing Melodic Experimentation: "The Sound of Silence" and "A Reason to Fight"

In 2011, Disturbed announced a hiatus. The quartet returned in 2015 with music that was more melodic than ever.

The band shocked the world in the best possible way with the 2015 release of Immortalized, which featured a haunting cover of Simon and Garfunkel's “Sound of Silence.” It's Disturbed's most successful song, topping the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs and Mainstream Rock charts and peaking at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also a global success, topping charts in Austria, Portugal, Romania, and the U.K. and reaching the top five in Australia, Germany, Morocco, and Turkey. Most notably, original singer Paul Simon endorsed the band's cover after seeing it perform on Conan.

In 2018, Disturbed released a new album, fittingly titled Evolution. Guitarist Dan Donegan said the title reflected the band's commitment to musical experimentation. It featured more ballads and acoustic numbers than other releases, including the second single “A Reason to Fight.” The stripped-back sound brought Draiman's emotional vocals to the fore. On Evolution, Disturbed explored new themes reflecting contemporary issues, such as addiction and the impact of technology. While it garnered mixed reviews, Evolution proved that Disturbed is a more versatile rock band than many realized.

Continuing Evolution: Recent Hits and Future Direction

Disturbed continues building on Evolution's legacy with more sonic changes. Its last album, Divisive, released in 2023, came out of the COVID-19 pandemic — a time when many artists, including Disturbed, sought an outlet for frustrations. Ahead of the recording, Draiman told Loudwire Nights, "I can pretty much guarantee you it's going to be blisteringly angry … "I'm dying to sink my teeth into some new, original, angry, ferocious, brutal material. I've had enough." The angry sound drew comparisons to Disturbed's earlier material, including The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists. However, the band balanced the angst with beautiful melodies.

While the deluxe edition of Evolution had a live version of “Sound of Silence” featuring Myles Kennedy, Divisive is the first standard Disturbed album with a musical collaboration. Its opening track, “Don't Tell Me,” features guest vocals from Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson. The collab signals the band's willingness to explore new creative ideas and further evolve its sound. Draiman said recently he wants to work with Kendrick Lamar, so there may be more collaborations in Disturbed's future.

Disturbed ushered in a new era in 2025 with the release of “I Will Not Break,” their first independent music. It's Disturbed's heaviest single in some time, with vocal stylings reminiscent of their breakthrough hit “Down With the Sickness.” If you thought the band was going soft with more melodic music, this track should silence you.

Disturbed's Legacy: From Nu-Metal Pioneers to Hard Rock Icons