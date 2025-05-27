Contests
Man Fired After Going Pantless In Virtual Work Call

A man in the U.K. was fired after he did a virtual work call without wearing pants. Now, when someone is working from home, you can joke about only needing…

Confident businessman team leader lead group videoconference meeting

Confident businessman team leader lead group videoconference meeting with different age and ethnicity partners, diverse people negotiating distantly working from home, full frame pc screen webcam view

 fizkes

A man in the U.K. was fired after he did a virtual work call without wearing pants. Now, when someone is working from home, you can joke about only needing to wear a nice shirt and nothing else.  If you do that, make sure you don't stand up! Get ready, because he didn't have any underwear on either. He was letting it all hang out, according to reports. For the first time, we are thankful we don't have video of this.


He didn't just "forget" that he wasn't wearing pants or even mistakenly think he had his camera off. He just needed to adjust his computer, so he leaned forward and folded his laptop to deal with it.  That meant that the camera pointed down showed and exposed his whole package, and yes, everyone at his job saw. He did admit to his mistake, but when he found out how much trouble he was in, he tried to claim he was wearing nude-colored underwear ( whatever that is ) and said it was wrong for that call to happen on his day off.  His work company didn't buy it, and they dumped him.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey, bud, you've got to have some pants on when you're in a work meeting. I realize it was his day off and feel free to do what you will in the privacy of your own home, but come on, dude. I can't talk, though, because I have walked around and been on Zoom meetings wearing all types of crazy outfits here at work, as you may know already. Never was naked though on a virtual meeting, that's for sure.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, many thanks for always rocking out with me and your pals on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky, crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
