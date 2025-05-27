Man Fired After Going Pantless In Virtual Work Call

A man in the U.K. was fired after he did a virtual work call without wearing pants. Now, when someone is working from home, you can joke about only needing to wear a nice shirt and nothing else. If you do that, make sure you don't stand up! Get ready, because he didn't have any underwear on either. He was letting it all hang out, according to reports. For the first time, we are thankful we don't have video of this.



He didn't just "forget" that he wasn't wearing pants or even mistakenly think he had his camera off. He just needed to adjust his computer, so he leaned forward and folded his laptop to deal with it. That meant that the camera pointed down showed and exposed his whole package, and yes, everyone at his job saw. He did admit to his mistake, but when he found out how much trouble he was in, he tried to claim he was wearing nude-colored underwear ( whatever that is ) and said it was wrong for that call to happen on his day off. His work company didn't buy it, and they dumped him.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey, bud, you've got to have some pants on when you're in a work meeting. I realize it was his day off and feel free to do what you will in the privacy of your own home, but come on, dude. I can't talk, though, because I have walked around and been on Zoom meetings wearing all types of crazy outfits here at work, as you may know already. Never was naked though on a virtual meeting, that's for sure.