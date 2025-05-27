Bagel Nook Opens 10th Shop in Atlantic Highlands, Growing its Multi-State Network

A new Bagel Nook just opened on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands. This marks their eighth spot in New Jersey and tenth overall across three states.

From its first shop in Freehold back in 2015, stores now dot the state map: Princeton, Middletown, Aberdeen, Ocean Township, Shrewsbury, and two in Freehold. The chain stretches to Las Vegas and Mississippi, with Florida next in line.

What sets them apart? They mix snacks and cereals right into their bagels and spreads. Think Oreo-stuffed dough and Flaming Hot Cheetos baked right in. Their crumb cake bagel has turned heads, too.

Spread choices go wild: from sweet birthday cake to chunks of cookie dough mixed in. Want something more? They serve up hot breakfast plates, fluffy pancakes, fresh omelets, and packed deli sandwiches.

On TikTok, fans can't get enough. Over 200,000 people watch their videos, which pull in millions of views as bakers craft their next wild creation.

"The Bagel Nook delivers the most craziest bagels this world has ever tasted," states the company website.

NJ.com ranked them at spot 16 among the state's top 53 bagel makers. While they push boundaries with wild mixes, they still bake up the basics: plain, salt, poppy, everything, and sesame bagels.