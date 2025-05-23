Parolee Got Caught Drinking a Beer After He Did the “One Chip Challenge”

I guess nothing else was around to drink for that parolee after eating that chip. A convicted felon who is identified as 36-year-old Darin Deilkes is back behind bars in Florida, and it's all thanks to that "One Chip Challenge." According to the police reports, they called it the "hot chip challenge" (LOL). That is when you eat a single tortilla chip that's crazy spicy. They're usually covered in that hot 'Carolina Reaper' flavor.

Be that as it may, here is the story: Darin was he was caught on video drinking a beer AT A BAR, after chewing down the One Chip Challenge. His parole officer did say he wasn't allowed to have alcohol. My man's got a rap sheet longer than the Atlantic coastline with laws that he broke for grand theft, burglary, credit card fraud, and selling drugs.

I do not know how they found out about the video, but they arrested him on Wednesday for violating the terms of his parole. He tried to state his case and said he only took a "swig" of someone's Corona' because he'd just done the One Chip Challenge and his mouth was on fire.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I guess when you break the law, and you're put on parole, you should most likely be on your best behavior. I don't think you should be eating 'Carolina Reaper' flavor chips with nothing around to wash them down other than water, milk, or a soda. 100% there should not be any types of alcohol near you. You should not be anywhere near booze, because it would be too tempting and cause it point get you more trouble, especially if you're already in some. I also think the judge will even take it lightly with him.