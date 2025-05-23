Green Day: Hear 3 Unreleased Tracks from ‘Saviors’ Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition of Saviors, the latest studio album from Green Day, is out now, and with it comes some previously unreleased tracks.



In the lead-up to this release, two previously unreleased tracks were previewed: "Smash It Like Belushi" and "Ballyhoo." Now, the remaining three tracks are available, which are "Stay Young," "F--- Off," and "Underdog." For obvious reasons, we can't embed "F--- Off" below, but you can listen to the track here. However, "Stay Young" and "Underdog" can be heard below for your listening pleasure.