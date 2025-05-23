Green Day: Hear 3 Unreleased Tracks from ‘Saviors’ Deluxe Edition
The deluxe edition of Saviors, the latest studio album from Green Day, is out now, and with it comes some previously unreleased tracks.
In the lead-up to this release, two previously unreleased tracks were previewed: "Smash It Like Belushi" and "Ballyhoo." Now, the remaining three tracks are available, which are "Stay Young," "F--- Off," and "Underdog." For obvious reasons, we can't embed "F--- Off" below, but you can listen to the track here. However, "Stay Young" and "Underdog" can be heard below for your listening pleasure.
As an added bonus, Green Day have released a new music video for the track "One Eyed Bastard."
The deluxe edition of Saviors, which is titled Saviors (édition de luxe), is available on vinyl and CD at Store.GreenDay.com. Its track listing is below.
Green Day - Saviors (édition de luxe) - Track Listing
1. The American Dream is Killing Me
2. Look Ma, No Brains!
3. Bobby Sox
4. One Eyed Bastard
5. Dilemma
6. 1981
7. Goodnight Adeline
8. Coma City
9. Corvette Summer
10. Suzie Chapstick
11. Strange Days Are Here to Stay
12. Living in the ’20s
13. Father to a Son
14. Saviors
15. Fancy Sauce
16. Smash It Like Belushi (previously unreleased track)
17. Stay Young (previously unreleased track)
18. F-ck Off (previously unreleased track)
19. Ballyhoo (previously unreleased track)
20. Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)
21. Father to a Son (Acoustic)
22. Underdog (previously unreleased track)