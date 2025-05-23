Contests
LISTEN LIVE

ENTER TO WIN: Big Day Off Fishing Trip – Golden Eagle

Enter down below for your chance to win two seats on 95.9 The Rat’s Big Day Off Fishing Trip on the Wednesday morning of June 18th aboard the Golden Eagle in Belmar….

Rob Cochran
big day off

Enter down below for your chance to win two seats on 95.9 The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip on the Wednesday morning of June 18th aboard the Golden Eagle in Belmar.

Jimmy Steal and The RAT will take you and a friend out to the open waters to snag some Sea Bass & Stripers... Included is a pole and bait (if needed), plus some fun RAT giveaways on board.

Also listen on-air on Wednesday for more chances to win 2 Seats on The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip, aboard the Golden Eagle in Belmar on June 18th!

Morning Trip 7:30 - 2:30: Adults $95, Seniors $85, Fire, Police, EMT, Active Military $80, Kids (12 & under) $70, Conventional Rod $15, Spinning Rod $15 

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by

russo gutters
  • For the " Big Day Off Golden Eagle” Contest, enter between 1pm on May 23, 2025 and 11:59pm on May 11, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on May 14, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Big Day Off Fishing trip on Golden Eagle in Belmar on June 18, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $190. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Golden Eagle. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
Big Day OffFishing
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
Grad Goals Giveaway
ContestsGrad Goals GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Fathers Day Giveaway 2025
ContestsFathers Day Giveaway 2025Josh Faiola
Shore Awards
ContestsWRAT’s Shore Awards 2025Josh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect