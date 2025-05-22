Study Finds Adding Bananas To Your Smoothie Makes It Less Healthy

If you don't know already, but Bananas are a great source of fiber, potassium, and other nutrients. But a new study found adding them to your morning smoothie might make it way less healthy. Here is what we know from a new study out of the journal "Food & Function." It found out that adding a banana can decrease your smoothies' nutritional value, because it stops your body from absorbing a type of antioxidant called flavonoids.

There is a type of enzyme in bananas called PPO It's the enzyme in fruits that causes them to turn brown, and it breaks down those flavanols way too fast; they don't make it to your blood flow. This study found that putting a banana in your smoothie will break down the amount of flavonols you absorb by 84%. So you're only getting 16% of what you would get without it. Not saying to stop eating bananas, but eat them by themselves later on in the day.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I do love smoothies from time to time. Now I will be sure to ask them to leave the bananas out if I order one. I think this is a very helpful hint to stay on your healthy journey. These reports always seem to catch my attention on how to keep your body in the right. My favorite smoothies do include a bunch of different kinds of fruit too ( No, I'm not adding vodka to mine. ) So hopefully this will help you out if you're one of the smoothie lovers too.