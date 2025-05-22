Jerry Cantrell Announces 20-City U.S. Tour with Filter as Support Act

The guitar master from Alice in Chains starts his U.S. run on August 16 in San Diego. His new work, I Want Blood, takes center stage, and Filter introduces the crowd each night for this four-week tour. Before now, Cantrell released six albums with Alice in Chains and four solo albums.

The shows run coast to coast, and stops include Anaheim, Dallas, and Minneapolis. The final stop hits the Uptown Theater in Kansas City on September 14.

"This record is a serious piece of work," said Cantrell about his album. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place."

Critics can't stop talking about the music's depth, introspection, and power. This album comes after Brighten dropped in 2021.

The news comes after a tough break for Alice in Chains. They cut their spring 2025 shows when drummer Sean Kinney's health took a turn during soundcheck, forcing the band offstage.

Europe calls from May 31 to June 28. He'll rock Download Festival in the UK, Rock am Ring in Germany and Hellfest in France. Then, it's back home for the main event.

CD, streaming, or vinyl versions are available. True fans might spring for the special edition where Cantrell talks shop with producer Joe Barresi and his fellow musicians.