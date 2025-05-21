Monmouth County Ranks 6th Best To Live in US, Leads NJ for Outdoor Activities
A fresh Niche.com study puts Monmouth County at number 6 among the best places to live in New Jersey. The study weighed school quality, safety stats, and local perks to give the county an A+ rating.
With 600,000 people calling it home, this coastal region shines bright. The county scored A+ marks in both health and family categories, while standing out as New Jersey's prime spot for outdoor fun and retirement.
Fair Haven leads a pack of ten stellar towns with A+ grades. Little Silver, Robertsville, Holmdel Township, Rumson, Avon By the Sea, Manasquan, Wanamassa, Strathmore, and Brielle round out this top-tier group.
Three out of four residents own their homes here. Schools shine with an A grade, matching the area's buzzing nightlife scene.
Green spaces dot the landscape between bustling eateries and cozy coffee spots. Parks and trails wind through neighborhoods, making outdoor life a standout feature.
Yet not all scores sparkle. Housing options and weather patterns each earned B-marks. Living costs hit hardest, scraping by with a C-.
Daily trips to work rate a solid B. Job prospects hold steady at a B level, too. The mix of people from different backgrounds earned a B+ score.
These results come from a deep dive into safety data, education stats, and money matters. Locals pitched in with real-world feedback about life in their towns.
Breaking into the state's top 10 marks a first for Monmouth County in these yearly rankings. Strong schools mixed with open spaces and town amenities pushed the county up high on the list.