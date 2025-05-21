Lucy the Elephant Snags USA Today’s Top Roadside Attraction Spot for Second Year

The towering six-story structure in Margate, New Jersey, known as Lucy the Elephant, claimed USA Today's top roadside attraction award again, with results posted May 14.

"Thank you so much to everyone who shared about the contest and voted! We couldn't have done this without you," the attraction's staff wrote in a social media post to NJ.com.

This National Historic Landmark draws 150,000 guests each year to 9200 Atlantic Avenue. Philadelphia's James Lafferty built it in 1881. It now stands as the last remaining elephant-shaped building from that era.

Plans call for a new 2,200-square-foot welcome center in 2026. This news comes after setbacks in April 2025, when officials cut a $500,000 federal grant meant for interior updates.

Before becoming a tourist stop, the structure served drinks as a tavern. Anton Gertzen bought it in 1887. His wife Sophia, picked the name Lucy in 1902. Their family passed ownership to the Save Lucy Committee by 1970.

Tickets cost $9 for adults, $8.50 for teens, and $5 for children 3-12 years old. Military personnel enter for free with a proper ID, while grounds access costs nothing.

USA Today's contest put Lucy ahead of striking competitors. A wheat field portrait of Jesus in Kansas took second. A giant spotted fire hydrant in Texas ranked third. Other finalists included Kansas's massive twine ball and Minnesota's Paul Bunyan figures.