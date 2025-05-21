Happy National Waitstaff Day! Take Care Of Your Servers Out There.

If you hit up a restaurant today, you better leave a half-decent tip, Happy National Waitstaff Day! Today, we say thank you and honor servers, bartenders, and baristas, and really thank them for dealing with our annoying requests. There was a poll that was just shared and going around the internet about some of our favorite servers. According to BuzzFeed.com, they recently asked thousands of current and former servers and asked some really fun questions. If you have been a server or things of that nature, be sure to check this out.

. Have you ever eaten food off a customer's plate? 32% said yes ( LOL )

3. Have you ever come into work sick or hungover? 81% have done it.

4. Have you ever finished a customer's alcoholic beverage? 6% said yes.

5. Have you ever given someone free food or a free drink because you thought they were cute? 30% said yes ( I never get that treatment LOL )

6. Have you ever snuck off to the bathroom just to get a break? 88% said yes.

7. Have you ever gone against a rude customer? HALF of the servers said they've retaliated in some way. They didn't say how, though.

Gotts' Thoughts On This

First, I want to say " THANK YOU" to all the servers and wait staff for everything they do to take care of us day in and day out. It is not an easy job, to say the least, and I have never been a server but have heard some stories from them. Some of these stories have been really scary, and on the other side, have been incredible.

One of the stories I heard from a waitress was that it was her birthday, and a guy left her a $100 tip on a $15 bill, so big shout out to that guy !!