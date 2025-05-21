ENTER TO WIN: WRATFEST 2025 TICKETS (RON JON)

For the WRATFEST Contest, enter between May 24 at 6am, 2025 and May 24 at 11:59pm, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on May 28, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to WRATFEST featuring VOLBEAT, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday August 10th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $162. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Live Nation. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.