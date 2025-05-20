WATCH: Drug-Smuggling Cat Caught Trying To Break Into Prison

Alright, on this story, we take you to Costa Rica, where a cat was just made a "drug mule." Prison officials in Costa Rica caught a cat trying to smuggle drugs behind prison bars last week. They captured it climbing over a fence with 236 grams of marijuana and 68 grams of heroin strapped to its back. According to some reports, it is believed the cat was sent by someone to smuggle the drugs to prisoners inside.

The cat was caught and the local cops cut the drugs off the cat and handed it over to animal care to have it checked out. Yes, it is okay, thank God, also it won't be facing any charges LOL.

They're searching through security footage to figure out who's behind the cat "mule." It looks like it wasn't the smartest person, because the cat is mostly white and was unleashed at night, making it very easy to spot. Check out the video.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey Garfield, look out, there is a new cat on the block, but no lasagna was on that plate. I don't know how someone taught a cat to smuggle drugs in and send it to the right person behind bars, and I have seen some crazy stuff in my days. I guess this person must have taught this cat for a long time to put that kind of trust on literally that cat's back. I was never really a cat person, but I also would say it has to be tricky to teach a dog to get over a prison fence with drugs on its back.