Pearl Jam Makes Pittsburgh Comeback with Packed Shows After 11-Year Break

Laura Adkins
Jeff Ament (L) and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Pearl Jam lit up PPG Paints Arena on Friday, marking their first Pittsburgh gig since 2013. A second sold-out show awaited fans on Sunday. Their previous stop was also at this spot when it had the name Consol Energy Center.

"I was getting nervous about our first gig, but I happened to be talking to Bruce Springsteen about a few things. He said, 'It's Pittsburgh, you're going to have a smoking crowd,' and he was right, the Boss was right!" said Eddie Vedder to The Tribune-Review.

The band blasted through cuts from their 2024 release, Dark Matter, with standouts "Don't React, Respond," "Daughter," "Jeremy," and "Wreckage" firing up the crowd. They mixed fresh tunes with fan favorites, plus a stirring take on Springsteen's "My City of Ruins."

Mid-show, Vedder spotted new Penguins Stanley Cup flags hanging high. In a touching moment, he played "Evenflow" for the late Steelers great Franco Harris. 

The band's Pittsburgh past runs deep. They've rocked Star Lake twice, first during 1992's Lollapalooza, then again in 1998 and 2000. They packed Mellon Arena in 2003 and 2006. A special night came in 2005 when they warmed up PNC Park for the Rolling Stones.

Mike McCready still wails on lead guitar, Matt Cameron pounds the drums, Stone Gossard strums rhythm, and Jeff Ament holds down the bass line. Eddie Vedder's voice soars above it all. Not a seat stayed empty for either arena show.

As Pearl Jam returns to the Steel City, they stick to what works, marathon sets that keep fans on their feet, mixing new songs with hits from their vast catalog. 

You can find their upcoming shows on their official website.

Eddie VedderPearl Jam
Laura AdkinsWriter
