Impractical Jokers’ Murr Buys $1.3M Home, Preserves Iconic Model Railroad and Expands Candle Business

truTV's James Murray bought a Rocky Hill, New Jersey property for $1.3M. His main goal? Saving a massive model railroad display that draws thousands each year.

"We decided to buy the house, secure the train club for as long as they want to be in business, and Melyssa will move her candle company — No. 95 Candles — into the home," said Murray to The Montgomery News.

Deep in the basement sits an HO scale wonder. Since 1964, dedicated hands have laid 12,000 feet of track. The Pacific Southern Railway Club maintains this miniature world, where tiny trains run through a working dispatch system.

Jeff Bernardis, who leads the club, couldn't contain his excitement. "He didn't want to just buy the house; he wanted to participate in the club," said Bernardis.

Spread across two acres stands the five-bedroom structure. Ann Pate sold it after living there with Carlton, her train-loving husband who died in 2024.

Fresh changes are coming fast. Murray's pushing ahead with updates: a new website, digital memberships, and big plans for a train-themed space. Soon, kids will find games and rides when they visit.

Club member Ameen Ghannam put it plainly: "The railroad was not meant to be moved. It would have been dismantled into pieces; probably destined for a warehouse and ultimately disposed of."

The site will also house Murray's wife's candle venture. After COVID-19 struck, Melyssa Murray switched paths from geriatric care, earning her Rutgers business degree.

Next fall, on October 25, the Murrays will host their yearly push against Alzheimer's. Past events brought in $200,000 for research at the Fisher Center.