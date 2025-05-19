Contests
Chevelle Makes Comeback with First Single in Four Years, Announces 38-City Tour

Chevelle burst back onto the music scene with “Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)” on May 14, their first new single in four years. The multi-platinum rock band will start a…

Laura Adkins
Chevelle bassist Dean Bernardini performs at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on May 3, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Chevelle burst back onto the music scene with "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" on May 14, their first new single in four years. The multi-platinum rock band will start a North American tour spanning 38 cities on August 7.

The shows kick off at the Boeing Center in San Antonio. Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society will fire up crowds each night.

"We've worked really hard on it, and I think it's some of the best stuff we've ever done, honestly. It's so much fun to play, that's for sure," said Chevelle about the new song to Audacy Music.

A stark black-and-white video came out with the track. According to Blabbermouth, drummer Sam Loeffler said, "The sea was angry that day, my friends, for sometimes you cast your net and win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you just don't get that happy ending." 

This marks their first work with Alchemy Recordings. Before this, they put out eight records through Epic. When the next album drops, it will include the new song. It will be their tenth record since Niratias in 2021.

The Loeffler brothers took charge of making the record this time, stepping away from producer Joe Barresi. 

Chevelle will perform at three big festivals during their tour. The Woodlands' Buzzfest happens on May 24; Dallas's Eagle Rocks BFD is on May 25; and Sacramento's Aftershock is on October 4.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or Chevelle's website. Through three decades of rocking, they've nailed down over twelve number ones and kept climbing those Billboard charts.

ChevelleSam Loeffler
Laura AdkinsWriter
