This Day in Rock History: May 18

Rock ‘n’ roll has experienced some historic moments over the years, and May 18 has played its part in molding its ever-changing sound. While not every event from this day in rock history has been positive, these happenings from May 18 have laid the foundation for the rock music you love today. Find out what happened on this day in the world of rock to help you feel in tune while you rock out.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some of the breakthrough hits or milestone albums that appeared on May 18:

1985: The Simple Minds song "Don't You (Forget About Me)" rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This popularity came after the song was featured in the John Hughes film The Breakfast Club.

1991: For the first time in their career, R.E.M. reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart with their album Out of Time. This was the band's seventh album, and it won several GRAMMY Awards.

Cultural Milestones

Over the years, May 18 has given the rock 'n' roll community these cultural milestones:

1978: The Buddy Holly Story, a biographical rendition of the life of Buddy Holly, was released in the U.S. with special showings in nine Texas and Oklahoma cities. In the film, Gary Busey portrays Holly.

1996: Lead singer of Sublime, Bradley Nowell, married Troy Dendekker at a Hawaiian-themed ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tragically, Nowell died of a drug overdose just seven days after the wedding.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few of the notable recordings and performances that impacted the rock music scene on May 18 include:

1964: The Animals recorded "House of the Rising Son," a song that would become a breakthrough hit for the group. They were able to record the song in a single take, and it would go to the top of the charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

1975: The Bay City Rollers were set to perform on an island in the middle of Mallory Park, a racetrack in England. However, the show had to be canceled, as things got out of hand when the audience took to the water to swim to the island, hindering the rescue of the band members.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Significant rock industry changes and challenges from May 18 worth mentioning are:

1975: Folk rock singer and songwriter Jack Johnson was born on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Although he started out as a surfer, he shifted gears when he discovered his musical talent exceeded his skills as a surfer.

2017: Shortly after a live performance in Detroit, Michigan, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room. The musician's death was ruled a suicide.