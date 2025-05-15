New Jersey Bill Looks To Give Free Beach Access to Teens, Veterans

WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY – MAY 28: Lifeguard boats sit in the sand the day before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, in the shore community of Wildwood on May 28, 2021 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Wildwood, like many beach communities throughout the United States, is looking for a successful and busy summer season after staying mostly closed or partially open last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions. Many resort community retail businesses are also suffering from a shortage of labor as some workers are choosing to stay home and others have changed career paths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

State officials want to open beaches at no cost to young people under 18 while making it simpler for veterans to get discounted passes. This builds on rules that already let kids under 12 visit without paying.

The proposed changes would let coastal areas choose between free entry and reduced rates for teens. Military members wouldn't need to show 90 days of service anymore to get their beach benefits.

Among all U.S. states, only New Jersey has the quirk of asking visitors to wear actual badges at public beaches. While state rules block fees for young children, strict limits apply to other groups seeking free or cheaper access.

The money from beach passes pays for vital needs. Lifeguards must watch swimming spots, and staff clean the sand, fix facilities, and keep bathrooms working.

Such shifts could shake up how beach towns get their funds. Many count on this cash to run safe, clean beaches and keep skilled workers on duty. A single summer can bring in millions of dollars from beach badges.

The badge system started when New Jersey permitted towns to charge entry fees. This money helps handle the daily costs of running public beaches.

Beach areas must stick to strict safety standards. The New Jersey bathing code demands trained guards watch over public swimming zones during peak hours.

Before taking effect, the bill needs approval from both state leaders and the governor. After that, each shore spot will set its own rules about teen access.

This marks the first major update to beach badge rules since age limits began. The current system has stayed mostly unchanged for decades.