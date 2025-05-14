Police Raid on NJ Massage Parlor Finds $600,000 Inside Teddy Bear

If you've ever wondered how much cash can be stuffed inside a TEDDY BEAR? Well, it's more than we have sitting around, that's for sure. Let's get you over to Edison Township, where the local police got word of some illegal things happening at a massage parlor. This place had been under investigation for just about a year now, and led the Edison Police Department to Bliss Spa on Woodbridge Avenue and the private home of its manager, 47-year-old Daniela Diienno, according to reports.

The cops did say it was suspected of being involved in prostitution and money laundering. And it was a big success. They recovered more than $750,000, including $600,000 IN CASH that was sewn inside a giant teddy bear. Hang on, it gets better. Police said they recovered $650,000 in cash, but most of it was inside the teddy bear. They also got a Rolex and a Cartier watch. Daniela Diienno was charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree promoting organized street crime, third-degree promoting prostitution, and fourth-degree maintaining a house of prostitution. To add to this story, four other women between the ages of 26 and 45 were each charged with prostitution.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well, I just Googled this place and it says it opens at 10 am. (LOL just kidding) I even read some of the reviews, and a lot of people had great experiences there. Business must be BOOMING to get that much cash and have to hide it in a teddy bear. In all seriousness, you can't be doing this kind of stuff and not expect to get caught. What were you thinking Daniela? Never a good idea to break the law.