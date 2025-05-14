Contests
New Jersey Travel Spot Named One of the Best in the U.S.

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America…

Anne Erickson
Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state.
Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For New Jersey, her pick is the Pendry Natirar, located at 400 Natirar Dr, in Peapack. Agate raves about the spot, stating, "The leafy estate includes a lavish, Tudor-style mansion, plus the 66-room hotel, whose luxurious rooms, deluxe dining and glossy spa are everything you'd expect from the Pendry brand." It's a famous place, and it's great to see it getting some national attention. Did we mention that guests can attend a cooking school run by its restaurant, according to Agate?

When it comes to the No. 1 tourist spot in the entire country, U.S. News ranks Glacier National Park in Montana as the top spot. "Glaciers are the main draw of this Montana national park, but its more than 700 lakes, three mountain ranges and multiple waterfalls are equally impressive," they mention. "Hiking is the most popular pastime for visitors thanks to the park's mix of easy trails like Rocky Point and challenging routes, such as Grinnell Glacier and the Highline Trail." So, get that on your bucket list.

