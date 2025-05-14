Contests
LISTEN LIVE

ENTER TO WIN: WRATFEST 2025 TICKETS

Coors Light Presents WRATFEST! VOLBEAT The Greatest Of All Tours  with Halestorm & The Ghost Inside Sunday, August 10th Click here to purchase tickets! ENTER DOWN BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE…

Rob Cochran
WRATFEST 2025 with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside

WRATFEST 2025 with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside

Coors Light Presents WRATFEST!

VOLBEAT The Greatest Of All Tours 

with Halestorm & The Ghost Inside

Sunday, August 10th

Click here to purchase tickets!

ENTER DOWN BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS!

For the WRATFEST Contest, enter between May 14 at 5pm, 2025 and August 3 at 11:59pm, 2025 by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on August 4, 2025 and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to WRATFEST featuring VOLBEAT, Halestorm, & The Ghost Inside at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday August 10th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $162. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 The RAT & Live Nation. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

HalestormVolbeat
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
rat
UncategorizedENTER TO WIN: Pocono Raceway TicketsRob Cochran
David Lee Roth Returns to Stage After Five-Year Break, Coming to Atlantic City
UncategorizedDavid Lee Roth Returns to Stage After Five-Year Break, Coming to Atlantic CityJim Mayhew
Staind tour Art
UncategorizedENTER TO WIN: Staind TicketsRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect