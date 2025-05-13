Man Steals Roommate’s Cake, Suffers Allergic Reaction, Accuses Roommate of Poisoning

A guy in his 20s went on social media to ask for advice on how to handle this situation, after his roommate stole a piece of cake that he'd baked from his fridge. The only issue the cake was loaded with peanut butter, and the roommate had a bad allergic reaction, called 911, and got him to the emergency room. They hit him with an EpiPen, and he recovered, and thank God for that, according to reports.

Here is the problem: the man says the roommate who stole the cake is now asking him to pick up and pay his medical bills, because he, quote, "poisoned him." A lot of people have been responding to his post, telling him, he should not be responsible. Especially since they had an agreement that they didn't share groceries, and they even had separate mini-fridges. The roommate had gone into his fridge to take the cake, which was never offered to him in the first place. The guy says it's awkward now, because they were friends before being roommates, and the roommate with the allergy told their joint friends about it, and others are saying that he should at least pay a bit towards the medical bills.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will start off by saying I, too, have a peanut allergy, and found out by eating a Snickers once, and my throat started closing up, and my face turned bright red. Couldn't breathe for a while, and this all happened when I was a kid on Halloween, going Trick-Or-Treating. Luckily for me,e one of the parents from my neighborhood was a nurse and gave me a bunch of medicine that cleared me up pretty fast.

I would suggest for that the roommate who stole the cake always check the ingredients on everything when it comes to food. I'm sure he has learned his lesson, and I also would say I don't think the other roommate should not pay for those ER bills. He stole the cake and should have checked with his buddy to see if it was okay to eat it. Don't take anything that does not belong to you, even if it is your roommate or a good friend.