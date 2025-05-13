Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Set to Debut in Holmdel by Late 2025

A new steakburger spot plans to start serving customers at the Commons at Holmdel on Route 35. The restaurant will take over where Saladworks used to be, marking the first of four planned sites in the area.

"The family-friendly atmosphere and strong community ties in Holmdel are a perfect fit for Freddy's," said franchisee Peter Labib to What's Going There..

The spot caught their eye thanks to steady customer flow and nearby shops. Construction waits on final permits, with doors set to open as summer turns to fall in 2025.

Fresh-cooked burgers lead the menu, with snappy hot dogs and thin-cut fries rounding out the choices. Customers flock to their signature offering: two beef patties stacked with cheese, zingy mustard, crunchy pickles, and diced onions.

This marks their second spot near the Shore, building on the success from their 2023 Route 37 opening in Toms River. Brothers Bill and Randy Simon started it all in 2002 with friend Scott Redler, naming it after their dad Freddy.

You'll find them next to Crumbl Cookies in the plaza. While three more spots are coming to Monmouth County, the exact spots stay under wraps.

"The availability along Route 35 was a great opportunity to place ourselves in an area near a wide variety of retail businesses and restaurants with a steady flow of traffic," Labib noted.

Each morning brings fresh-made frozen custard: smooth chocolate and vanilla swirls. The kitchen whips up crispy rings of onion and loaded cheese fries, too. Beyond beef, they cook up chicken and prime rib sandwiches.