Man Facing Charges After Attacking Neighbor Lightsaber

Check this out, Star Wars fans, a 25-year-old man in Nebraska named Aidan White was just arrested after he attacked his 37-year-old female neighbor and her seven-year-old daughter with a "Star Wars" LIGHTSABER! No joke, this guy went nuts from the get-go as he first struck the girl while she was out playing with her friends. Her mom went up to him, and he hit her in the arm and shoulder with the lightsaber, according to reports. Now both the mother and daughter say he hit them hard enough that it was very painful.

When the girls' mother, Saundra Lunzmann, 37, came up to Aidan, he yelled at her and said this “I’m not in the mood, get back in your fu@$ing house.” White then supposedly charged Lunzmann “swinging his lightsaber,” an arrest report charges say. The police were called, and Aidan even admitted to the attack. He told the cops that he's upset with the victims because his rent was going to be raised, supposedly because the girls shared a thermostat and it was set too high. Guess what happened after that? Aidan was charged with two felonies such as child abuse and second-degree assault.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy who thinks he is Luke Skywalker is just a straight up whack job ! Hey Aidan I don't think even Darth Vader wants to be your father after that stunt. Go talk to Yoda and get some help and calm down. If the thermostat is what really got you ( no pun intended ) all heated then you need to chill out.