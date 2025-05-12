A24’s ‘Crystal Lake’ Series Launches New Jersey Casting Call for 1970s Horror Prequel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: A cosplayer poses as Jason Vorhees during New York Comic Con 2023 – Day 4 at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Want to be in a horror show? A24 is looking for extras for "Crystal Lake," the "Friday the 13th" prequel filming next summer in New Jersey. They're using "Mama's Boy" as the code name while Grant Wilfley Casting searches for local talent from June to October 2025.

The show features Linda Cardellini playing a new version of Pamela Voorhees - a mother who gave up her singing career to raise her son. After 15 years of legal battles over rights ownership, this is the first new addition to the horror franchise.

Film crews will shoot at locations across New Jersey, including spots from the 1980 movie. The original film was shot at Camp NoBeBoSco in Hardwick, along with locations in Blairstown and Hope. That first movie surprised everyone by pulling in $40 million.

"As a streaming series we have rights to do everything underneath 'the Friday' umbrella," said Bryan Fuller to Fear HQ. Fuller has since left the project.

Brad Caleb Kane now leads the show as writer and showrunner. He previously worked on scary hits like "It: Welcome to Derry" and crime drama "Tokyo Vice." The original movie's writer Victor Miller remains involved as producer, collaborating with Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian.

The series will stream on Peacock. The story takes place before the first movie when Betsy Palmer played Mrs. Voorhees. We'll learn what drove Pamela to become a killer at the notorious camp.

After Miller won his legal fight with Sean S. Cunningham, the show can now use elements from all the original movies. The rights dispute had put new projects on hold since 2009.

That first horror film spawned 11 sequels. Jason and his hockey mask became the main killer in Part II. Now, this new show aims to explore the dark history of both the killer mom and her troubled son.

Casting Info

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking New Jersey locals to serve in various roles in the production, codenamed “Mama’s Boy.”

The agency is looking for "young people" (18 and older) to appear on the show this summer. They are looking for people with "natural-colored" hair, meaning no rights, etc. Men, should have long or shaggy hair. No facial piercings or visible tattoos.

Those who think they make the cut can send details to mamasboy@gwcnyc.com, with the subject line "young people".

Please include the following:

Full name

If you are or are not a SAG member

phone number

height, weight

clothing, shoe sizes

whether or not you are a local to New Jersey-New York area

confirmation that you are 18 years old,

current photos (close-up and full body)

"Crystal Lake" is also looking for children ages 14-17 playing high school students -- with natural-colored hair and longer hair. To apply. please send to the above email with the subject line "high schooler" and include: