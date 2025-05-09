WRAT’s Favorite S#!t On The Show – Meth Smoking Raccoon, Pinball Wizard, Tire Suppliers & “RAT” Smasher
Who says Carl & Gotts get to have all the fun? Sometimes police need a good laugh, and they got it when they witnessed a raccoon trying to smoke a meth pipe in a wanted woman's car!
Also, "PINBALL WIZAHD", Roger Daughtry yells at an old woman at an acoustic performance for shouting at his show.
Finally, learn about the largest supplier of tires, with over 300 million per year—and a woman who wakes up just to smash her get Gotts to stop talking!
