Two People Were Busted for Prostitution In The Police Department’s Driveway

On this story, let's take you over to Connecticut, where two people were just busted for prostitution. These two made it simple for the cops, too. They were caught because they were getting it on in a sports car, which was blocking the entrance to the local police station. They were getting it on, not even in the middle of the night. It was 12:30 in the afternoon for crying out loud. The cops also found drugs in the car, so more charges will be coming their way.

According to news reports, a cop tried to pull into the parking lot and wasn't able to, so they approached the parked car, saw the sex act going down inside the car, and told the people to get themselves under control and step outside the vehicle. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 34-year-old Willie Ferrell, and the female was 48-year-old Diandra Lysik.

Willie is looking at Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Improper Parking, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, and Soliciting Sexual Acts/Exchange for Sexual Conduct. And Lysik was also arrested and is facing the charges of Soliciting Sexual Acts/Exchange for Sexual Conduct, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will say this, there is no video I could find on this and I'm thankful for it. I will add how crazy they must have been to decide to get it on in a police parking lot. Not to mention don't block the driveway so the police can't get in and out of the station. I'm sure there are a lot of other places to park, and no one could see you around Connecticut.