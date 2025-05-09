Contests
Man Stole an 800-Pound Cannon to Settle a Drug Debt

Just think if you ever get called a “loose cannon,” think of this guy! Let’s go to Kansas, where a guy named Gordon Pierce stole a rare, 800-pound Spanish-American War…

Just think if you ever get called a "loose cannon," think of this guy! Let's go to Kansas, where a guy named Gordon Pierce stole a rare, 800-pound Spanish-American War cannon from a park in Wichita to pay off a drug debt. This wacky dude is no history guy either. Turns out he owed his drug dealer $20,000, and was worried that the man would KILL HIM and his family if he didn't pay according to reports. This guy Gordon told local police, he was scouting copper statues to steal and make back the money.

Well, on April 2nd, he spotted the Spanish-American cannon, figured that might do it, and even got a homeless person to help him rip it out of the ground. He used a chain and a Chevy Tahoe to steal it and take it away, then got some tools and cut it up into a bunch of pieces.  He then took those pieces to his dealer to show that he was working on the debt, and the dealer called him and the operation "STUPID." He should find new friends, too, because a friend turned Gordon in, and he was charged with theft of property, aggravated criminal damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This dude is just crazy and needs some help if he is dropping 20 Gs on drugs. What the hell is buying for that much? Here is some food for thought for Gordon: if he was that worried that much, maybe turn in that Chevy Tahoe. Let this be a lesson to you: DON'T DO DRUGS. They are nothing but trouble and will get you into a bunch of issues. If you need to steal to pay off debts, that should be a wake-up call that you have an issue, especially with drugs.

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
