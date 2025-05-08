Harbor Freight Tools Opens Neptune Store as Aldi Moves to New Location

CENTEREACH, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Harbor Freight Tools as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Centereach, New York.

Harbor Freight Tools has set up its newest store in Neptune, New Jersey, taking over the former Aldi space on Route 35. The grocery chain has shifted to a fresh spot at Asbury Circle on Route 35.

"For over 45 years, our reputation has been built on providing quality tools at the lowest prices," states the company's website.

This marks the fifth store in the Monmouth and Ocean Counties area. Other stores serve customers in Brick, Eatontown, Howell, and Hazlet.

Customers will find a wide mix of items at the new store. The shelves stock power tools, hand tools, work lights, and heavy equipment like cement mixers and trenchers. Since starting in 1977, they've grown to sell auto parts, air tools, storage units, generators, and welding supplies.

Meanwhile, Aldi continues its bold growth strategy. The chain aims to add 800 stores within four years. This year alone, 225 new Aldi markets will open across the country.

In New Jersey, Aldi ranks third among grocery stores. Their presence spans the state, with more locations planned.