The Rat’s Newest Podcast Is The Rat’s Oddcast With Jimmy & Jackie
For what seems like forever, my friend and coworker for 16 years, Snackie Jackie Farago and I have discussed how our wacky, deep conversations about absurd topics should be either on the radio or a podcast. Well thanks to our parent company, Beasley Media's desire for more content for our listeners, we finally have done it! Behold The Rat's Oddcast.
My favorite part of the Oddcast, and hopefully yours as well, is that there are no rules. No topic is to odd, stupid, or pointless. One week we might be talking about food, the next about sports team's uniforms, or those annoying people who talk to themselves/sing in public! You know who you are! Whatever it is, you can be sure Jac and I will spend about 30 minutes having fun with it, and hopefully entertaining you along the way.
Our plan moving forward is to have video podcasts, but for this inaugural episode we have audio for your ears.
We really hope you enjoy The Rat's Oddcast. Keep checking back each week for more episodes in video form on Rat TV at WRAT.COM
For episode one, we discuss America's obsession with Fake Fruit Flavors. Hey Blue Raspberry, we're comin' for ya!