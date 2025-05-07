The Rat’s Newest Podcast Is The Rat’s Oddcast With Jimmy & Jackie

Contests
For what seems like forever, my friend and coworker for 16 years, Snackie Jackie Farago and I have discussed how our wacky, deep conversations about absurd topics should be either on the radio or a podcast. Well thanks to our parent company, Beasley Media's desire for more content for our listeners, we finally have done it! Behold The Rat's Oddcast.

My favorite part of the Oddcast, and hopefully yours as well, is that there are no rules. No topic is to odd, stupid, or pointless. One week we might be talking about food, the next about sports team's uniforms, or those annoying people who talk to themselves/sing in public! You know who you are! Whatever it is, you can be sure Jac and I will spend about 30 minutes having fun with it, and hopefully entertaining you along the way.

Our plan moving forward is to have video podcasts, but for this inaugural episode we have audio for your ears.

We really hope you enjoy The Rat's Oddcast. Keep checking back each week for more episodes in video form on Rat TV at WRAT.COM

For episode one, we discuss America's obsession with Fake Fruit Flavors. Hey Blue Raspberry, we're comin' for ya!

Believe it or not, Jimmy’s first job was overnights at a Christian Radio Station. He claims he got into radio because like Rocky Balboa once said, “cause I can’t sing or dance.” Jimmy loves to write about all local happenings, especially around his town of Toms River. Favorite Pastime (other than masturbation, of course): Cheering for the Yankees, and crying for the J-E-T-S!!! Favorite Food: Hot Sauce…I collect ’em! Favorite Drink: PRUNO…look it up, if you dare! Favorite Movies: The Exorcist, Planet of The Apes (the original), To Kill a Mockingbird, Annie Hall, and of course GF 1 & GF 2…I heard that’s how the real fans refer to them. Favorite Movie Line: easy…Murry-Caddyshack-“big hitter, the Lama”…f#$*in’ riot! Best Rat Rock Bands: STP, VH, ZEP, PEARL JAM, FOOS, PEPPERS,AC/DC Favorite New Bands: Glorious Sons, Rival Sons, Dirty Honey Most Embarrassing Moment: the moment my mother reads this shit! Best Day: I know a lot of folks say this, but it’s true: the day my little girl Jynell and my boy Big D were born! Next to that, it would have to be the day I was baked on earth day in Central Park and met Keefer Sutherland…baked too, I believe.
