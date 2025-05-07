Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Memorial Day Deals At Gold Coast Cadillac

Sponsored by Gold Coast Cadillac Carl Craft stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their amazing Memorial Day deals. Electric vehicles are hot…

Carl Craft
Red Cadillac Optiq on display at Gold Coast Cadillac.
Gold Coast Cadillac

Sponsored by Gold Coast Cadillac

Carl Craft stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their amazing Memorial Day deals. Electric vehicles are hot right now, and Gold Coast has deals on the Lyriq, Optiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ. They also have deals on their gas powered options, including the 2025 Escalade with the wrapped around dashboard. If you were thinking about a Cadillac, now might be the time to buy.

Gold Coast Cadillac

Gold Coast Cadillac
Carl CraftEditor
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!
Related Stories
Cadillac Lyriqs on the lot at Gold Coast Cadillac.
SponsorGold Coast Cadillac Has Great Deals On Electric VehiclesBeasley Media NJ
Cadillacs in showroom at Gold Coast Cadillac
SponsorGold Coast Cadillac Has 2.9% FinancingBeasley Media NJ
Gold Coast Cadillac
SponsorPresidents’ Day Deals At Gold Coast CadillacBeasley Media NJ
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect