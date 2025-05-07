Contests
Lady’s Meth-Smoking Raccoon Got Her Busted for Drugs

Yes, you are reading that right, and this story is very funny. Let’s go to Akron, Ohio, where 55-year-old Victoria Vidal got pulled over on Monday for an outstanding warrant…

A raccoon is seen on the eighth hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: A raccoon is seen on the eighth hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Yes, you are reading that right, and this story is very funny. Let's go to Akron, Ohio, where 55-year-old Victoria Vidal got pulled over on Monday for an outstanding warrant and was also driving on a suspended license.  But really, none of that matters, as you can tell by the title of the story. It makes my radar because one of the passengers in her car was a pet RACCOON !!! His name is "Chewy" and she got busted for drugs after the raccoon pulled out a METH PIPE and tried to SMOKE IT !! No joke, and here is the police body cam for you to see.

One report said the cop took the first meth pipe away so Chewy grabbed a SECOND pipe and tried to smoke THAT ONE instead and it's really hard to tell from that video. Victoria might have just been in trouble for the warrant.  But police said seeing the raccoon with the pipe led them to "further inspect the vehicle." The Ohio police did end up finding three meth pipes, a small amount of crack, and seven grams of meth.  So she's facing charges for felony drug possession. By the way Chewy is fine.  Even the local police said they were checking to see if Victoria had the proper permits to legally own a raccoon. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Just WOW !!! First off, who has a pet raccoon? That video is truly one of the funniest things I've seen in a very long time. When Chewy the raccoon holds up the meth pipe to his mouth I agree with the police officer and do nothing but laugh. I also really hope that Victoria gets the help she needs and takes care of her drug issues, and also gets out of her legal trouble. Also, let's get Chewy the raccoon to rehab. You can't make this stuff up, but it happened.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for rocking out with me and 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

